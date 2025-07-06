All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia ordered to pay US$2m to Ukrainian MP's company for losses in Kherson Oblast

Viktor VolokitaSunday, 6 July 2025, 13:12
Russia ordered to pay US$2m to Ukrainian MP's company for losses in Kherson Oblast
Serhii Labaziuk. Photo: Labaziuk on Facebook

The Commercial Court of Kyiv has ordered the Russian Federation to pay JSC URD Ukrainian Roads, owned by MP Serhii Labaziuk, UAH 83.75 million (approx. US$2.02 million) in material losses for the loss of a mineral powder plant and machinery in Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kyiv’s Commercial Court decision on 16 June 

Details: JSC URD Ukrainian Roads filed a lawsuit against the Russian Federation, represented by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation, for UAH 374.93 million (US$9.04 million), including UAH 291.18 million (US$7.02 million) of lost profits.

Advertisement:

The court decided that in 2022, after the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the company lost its mineral powder plant and 33 vehicles, which were mainly intended for road construction and repair. The losses occurred in Nova Kakhovka and other settlements of Kherson Oblast that were temporarily occupied by Russia. The amount of material losses reached UAH 83.75 million (US$2.02 million).

The court rejected the demand of JSC URD Ukrainian Roads to collect UAH 291.18 million (US$7.02 million) of lost profits from Russia. This concerned unfulfilled state orders regarding the construction, repair of roads and services for their operational maintenance.

The court concluded that the company had failed to support this with evidence and that the amounts provided were hypothetical assumptions of such losses, which were of an abstract nature.

Quote: "In addition, the plaintiff has not proven that the amount of the reports in the form of lost profit could really have been received by him if not for the wrongful actions of the defendant."

For reference: JSC URD Ukrainian Roads (formerly called Khmelnytskyi ShBU No. 56) is registered in the city of Khmelnytskyi. The beneficiary is Serhii Labaziuk.

Labaziuk is an MP of Ukraine of the VII, VIII, and IX convocations, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy and a member of the temporary special parliamentary commission on investor protection rights. He represents the parliamentary group Party For the Future.

Background: Law enforcement officers suspected Labaziuk and his accomplice of bribing former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Community, Territory and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov and former head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development Mustafa Nayyem.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Ukraine's commander-in-chief insists on restoring positions and regaining territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
Ukraine's General Staff confirms destruction of ammunition factory near Moscow by Unmanned Systems Forces' drones – video
Former Russian transport minister found dead after being dismissed this morning
Police determine cause of powerful explosions near Zhytomyr – photos
All News
RECENT NEWS
11:56
Russian army major among "neutral" athletes cleared by FIE for World Fencing Championships
11:36
Ukraine's commander-in-chief insists on restoring positions and regaining territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast
11:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals "insides" of Russian Kh-101 missiles that hit children's hospital last year – photo
11:05
updatedCivilian killed and nine more injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson – video
11:03
Russians destroy Kyiv warehouse of Kibernetiki electronics chain
10:27
Czech president and former NATO general outlines his perception of power balance in Russia-Ukraine war
10:25
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
10:01
Trump told Zelenskyy aid pause was not his decision – WSJ
09:45
Czech president does not believe Russia is currently winning war
09:35
Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July: another person dies in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: