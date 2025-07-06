Zelenskyy: Most of the Ukrainian POWs exchanged in June had been in Russian captivity since 2022 – video
Sunday, 6 July 2025, 13:31
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that most of the "hundreds of people" who returned home during prisoner exchanges with Russia in June had been in captivity since 2022.
Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram
Quote: "Our young people, the defenders of Mariupol, those who held the line in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts.
Advertisement:
People who were wounded and seriously ill. Some had been considered missing in action.
Most of them had been in captivity since 2022."
Details: Zelenskyy also mentioned that civilians returned home as well as military personnel.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!