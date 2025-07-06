Zelenskyy: Most of the Ukrainian POWs exchanged in June had been in Russian captivity since 2022 – video

The released Ukrainians. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that most of the "hundreds of people" who returned home during prisoner exchanges with Russia in June had been in captivity since 2022.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Our young people, the defenders of Mariupol, those who held the line in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts.

People who were wounded and seriously ill. Some had been considered missing in action.

Most of them had been in captivity since 2022."

Details: Zelenskyy also mentioned that civilians returned home as well as military personnel.

