Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
Sunday, 6 July 2025, 15:10
A Russian drone struck a district military enlistment office in the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast on the morning of 6 July, injuring a woman.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: The strike reportedly caused a fire covering an area of 700 sq m to break out in a two-storey building.
One person was injured.
Fourteen residential buildings and five cars were damaged.
Twenty-two appliances and 87 emergency workers were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the bombardment.
Background: Russian forces launched a drone strike on Kremenchuk at around 09:35 on 6 July, hitting the Kremenchuk district military enlistment office.
