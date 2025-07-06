All Sections
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 6 July 2025, 15:10
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
Firefighters. All photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian drone struck a district military enlistment office in the city of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast on the morning of 6 July, injuring a woman.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The strike reportedly caused a fire covering an area of 700 sq m to break out in a two-storey building.

One person was injured.

Fourteen residential buildings and five cars were damaged.

 
Ukrainian firefighters using an aerial ladder platform.
Photo: State Emergency Service

Twenty-two appliances and 87 emergency workers were involved in dealing with the aftermath of the bombardment.

Background: Russian forces launched a drone strike on Kremenchuk at around 09:35 on 6 July, hitting the Kremenchuk district military enlistment office.

KremenchukPoltava Oblastmilitary enlistment office
