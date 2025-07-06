Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nausėda and his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier have met to discuss support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia.

Source: Nausėda on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nausėda said that he and President Steinmeier had discussed the close cooperation between Lithuania and Germany in the field of defence, support for Ukraine, pressure on Russia and strategic investments in military mobility.

Advertisement:

Quote from Nausėda: "Germany remains a key ally in ensuring security, resilience and peace in Europe."

Background:

On Sunday 6 July, Steinmeier, who is currently visiting Vilnius, said that the decision to deploy a German brigade to Lithuania reflects Berlin’s commitment to Lithuania’s security.

On 22 May, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz officially initiated the work of a new German brigade in Lithuania to help protect NATO's eastern flank.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!