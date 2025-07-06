All Sections
Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kupiansk – photo

Olga KatsimonSunday, 6 July 2025, 22:09
Damaged building. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast three times on 6 July, injuring three people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office 

Details: At about 14:20, the Russians attacked the city with an FPV drone. The explosion damaged the grounds of a private property and a 73‑year‑old woman suffered a blast injury.

At 17:10, the Russians launched an artillery strike. The attack damaged an apartment building and a 56‑year‑old man suffered an acute stress reaction.

At 20:40, the Russians hit the city again. A house caught fire. A 67‑year‑old woman sustained a blast injury and acute barotrauma and was taken to hospital. The type of weapon the Russians used is being confirmed.

 
Damaged building
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Pre-trial investigations have been launched under the procedural guidance of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv Oblast into the attacks on Kupiansk, under the criminal code article on violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Background: On Saturday 6 July, one civilian was killed in a Russian attack near the village of Bytytsia in Sumy Oblast. 

Advertisement:
