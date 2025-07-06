All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two men injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson

Olga KatsimonSunday, 6 July 2025, 23:34
Two men injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson
Ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson in the evening of Sunday 6 July, dropping explosives from UAVs. Two people have been injured in attacks.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The local authorities reported that a 34-year-old resident of Kherson had sought medical help after suffering a blast injury and concussion. He is in a mild condition and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

Advertisement:

Another civilian has been injured in a Russian drone strike on the Dniprovskyi district of the city. A 61-year-old man suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the thigh. Medical staff are examining him and providing the necessary treatment.

Background: On Sunday 6 July, a man was killed in a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kherson
Advertisement:
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
Zelenskyy reported to have told ambassador to US he intends to dismiss her
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
All News
Kherson
Emergency workers come under Russian fire in Kharkiv and Kherson – photo
Russian drone attack on Kherson kills man
Russian morning attack on Kherson: 24-year-old woman injured
RECENT NEWS
04:09
US plans to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine – WSJ
21:29
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
20:26
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
20:21
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
19:44
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
19:25
Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories
19:25
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s USA is losing to China and whether it can hold its global position
19:16
Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
19:15
Russian attack on 7 July damaged 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv – photos
19:02
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: