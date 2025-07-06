Two men injured in Russian drone attacks on Kherson

Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson in the evening of Sunday 6 July, dropping explosives from UAVs. Two people have been injured in attacks.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The local authorities reported that a 34-year-old resident of Kherson had sought medical help after suffering a blast injury and concussion. He is in a mild condition and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

Another civilian has been injured in a Russian drone strike on the Dniprovskyi district of the city. A 61-year-old man suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the thigh. Medical staff are examining him and providing the necessary treatment.

Background: On Sunday 6 July, a man was killed in a Russian attack on Kherson Oblast.

