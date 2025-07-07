Ukrainian Navy destroys 15 Russian Shahed drones overnight
Monday, 7 July 2025, 06:30
The Ukrainian Navy destroyed 15 Russian Shahed attack drones on the night of 6-7 July.
Source: Ukrainian Navy
Quote: "Assets and personnel from the Ukrainian Navy downed 15 enemy Shahed-136 kamikaze drones during an aerial attack by the Russian occupiers last night."
Background: On the night of 6-7 July, explosions were heard in Odesa amid the threat of Russian drones.
