Ukrainian Navy destroys 15 Russian Shahed drones overnight

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 7 July 2025, 06:30
Fifteen Shahed drones were destroyed. Infographic: Ukrainian Navy

The Ukrainian Navy destroyed 15 Russian Shahed attack drones on the night of 6-7 July.

Source: Ukrainian Navy

Quote: "Assets and personnel from the Ukrainian Navy downed 15 enemy Shahed-136 kamikaze drones during an aerial attack by the Russian occupiers last night."

Background: On the night of 6-7 July, explosions were heard in Odesa amid the threat of Russian drones.

