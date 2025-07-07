Russia loses 1,100 soldiers over past day
Monday, 7 July 2025, 06:54
Russia has lost 1,100 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,027,540 (+1,100) military personnel;
- 10,995 (+3) tanks;
- 22,963 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,993 (+33) artillery systems;
- 1,432 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,192 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 44,058 (+233) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,439 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 54,370 (+118) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,927 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
