Russia loses 1,100 soldiers over past day

Russia has lost 1,100 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,027,540 (+1,100) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,995 (+3) tanks;

tanks; 22,963 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 29,993 (+33) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,432 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,192 (+0) air defence systems;

421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

44,058 (+233) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,439 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

54,370 (+118) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,927 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

