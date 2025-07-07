All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,100 soldiers over past day

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 7 July 2025, 06:54
Russia loses 1,100 soldiers over past day
Ukrainian soldiers. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,100 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 7 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,027,540 (+1,100) military personnel;
  • 10,995 (+3) tanks;
  • 22,963 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,993 (+33) artillery systems;
  • 1,432 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,192 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 44,058 (+233) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,439 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 54,370 (+118) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,927 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

CasualtiesRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
Zelenskyy reported to have told ambassador to US he intends to dismiss her
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
All News
Casualties
Russians kill five and injure ten civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
Russia loses 1,180 soldiers and one aircraft over past day
Two more killed and 15 injured in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
RECENT NEWS
21:29
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
20:26
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
20:21
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
19:44
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
19:25
Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories
19:25
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s USA is losing to China and whether it can hold its global position
19:16
Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
19:15
Russian attack on 7 July damaged 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv – photos
19:02
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July
18:13
Biden administration prioritised arming Ukraine over containing Russia – former US national security advisor
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: