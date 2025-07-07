Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on 6 July: death toll rises to two

The death toll from a Russian attack near the village of Bytytsia in Sumy Oblast on 6 July has risen to two.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Sadly, two fatalities have been confirmed. They were civilian men."

Details: Another resident suffered an acute stress reaction.

Background: At about 16:00 on 6 July, Russian forces launched four drones on the settlement over a 15-minute period. Dozens of local residents’ houses were damaged, with five completely destroyed. Initially, there was information that one person had been killed.

