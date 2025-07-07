All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on 6 July: death toll rises to two

Iryna BalachukMonday, 7 July 2025, 08:12
Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on 6 July: death toll rises to two

The death toll from a Russian attack near the village of Bytytsia in Sumy Oblast on 6 July has risen to two.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Sadly, two fatalities have been confirmed. They were civilian men."

Advertisement:

Details: Another resident suffered an acute stress reaction.

Background: At about 16:00 on 6 July, Russian forces launched four drones on the settlement over a 15-minute period. Dozens of local residents’ houses were damaged, with five completely destroyed. Initially, there was information that one person had been killed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy Oblastwarcasualties
Advertisement:
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
Zelenskyy reported to have told ambassador to US he intends to dismiss her
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
All News
Sumy Oblast
Civilian killed and dozens of houses damaged in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
Ukraine's commander-in-chief inspects Kharkiv Oblast amid threat of new offensives by Russia – photo
Russians killed 12 civilians in Sumy Oblast in June, including two children
RECENT NEWS
04:09
US plans to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine – WSJ
21:29
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
20:26
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
20:21
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
19:44
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
19:25
Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories
19:25
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s USA is losing to China and whether it can hold its global position
19:16
Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
19:15
Russian attack on 7 July damaged 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv – photos
19:02
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: