Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast on 6 July: death toll rises to two
Monday, 7 July 2025, 08:12
The death toll from a Russian attack near the village of Bytytsia in Sumy Oblast on 6 July has risen to two.
Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Sadly, two fatalities have been confirmed. They were civilian men."
Advertisement:
Details: Another resident suffered an acute stress reaction.
Background: At about 16:00 on 6 July, Russian forces launched four drones on the settlement over a 15-minute period. Dozens of local residents’ houses were damaged, with five completely destroyed. Initially, there was information that one person had been killed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!