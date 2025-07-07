Russians attack Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts 90 times over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 184 combat clashes have taken place on the front line over the past day, with the fiercest fighting occurring on the Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts where Russian forces launched 90 attacks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 7 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 24 combat engagements were recorded. The Russians carried out 19 airstrikes, dropped 30 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 344 artillery attacks, including 38 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, there were 24 combat engagements near the settlements of Kamianka, Zelene, Krasne Pershe, Ambarne and Vovchansk and towards the village of Khatnie.

On the Kupiansk front, seven Russian attacks were recorded. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Holubivka, Moskovka and Zelenyi Hai.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched 30 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Chervonyi Stav, Serebrianka and Karpivka and towards the settlements of Novyi Mir and Torske.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Vyiimka and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, two clashes took place near the town of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians launched eight attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 60 Russian attacks near the settlements of Razine, Promin, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Myroliubivka, Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myrne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Horikhove and Oleksiivka and towards the settlements of Filiia, Novomykolaivka, Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Dachne and Muravka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled 20 Russian assaults near the settlements of Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zaporizhzhia, Zirka, Myrne, Komar and Novosilka and towards Novopavlivka.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian forces launched two attacks near the village of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

