Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing large-scale fires: five people injured – photos

Iryna BalachukMonday, 7 July 2025, 09:27
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing large-scale fires: five people injured – photos
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: State Emergency Service

Five people sustained injuries in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 6-7 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The aggressor used artillery and drones to attack the Nikopol district. The city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada were hit. A 66-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man were injured. They will be treated on an outpatient basis." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Lysak said that two houses and an outbuilding were damaged in the Nikopol district. In addition, a secondary school was on fire. The fire has already been extinguished.

The Russians also attacked the Malomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district with drones, injuring one woman and two men. A fire also broke out in two houses and a canteen, and an agricultural facility was destroyed.

 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service

Later, the State Emergency Service specified that residential buildings were burning in the village of Prosiane.

 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Photo: State Emergency Service

"The fire engulfed 1,500 square metres of residential buildings. The fire has been extinguished. Three people were initially reported injured," the State Emergency Service said.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
