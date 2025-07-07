Destruction and damaged cars – State Emergency Service shows aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv
Debris from downed Russian drones has damaged various sites in several districts in Kyiv, and a fire has broken out at one of the locations.
Source: State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram
Quote from SES: "At one of the locations, debris fell on open ground, causing a fire. SES firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. Buildings and vehicles were also damaged."
Details: It is noted that there were no casualties.
"Emergency response services continue to survey the areas during daylight hours," the State Emergency Service reported.
Background: On the night of 6-7 July, Russian UAVs attacked Kyiv, and air defence systems were responding in the city. Subsequently, debris from the drones was found and damage was reported in the Desnianskyi and Solomianskyi districts.
