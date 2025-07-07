All Sections
Around 500 buildings in Kyiv cut off from water supply after Russian attack

Andrii MuravskyiMonday, 7 July 2025, 10:46
Around 500 buildings in Kyiv cut off from water supply after Russian attack
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian attack on Kyiv has damaged a large-diameter heating network, cutting off hot water to about 500 buildings.

Source: Kyivteploenergo, the main supplier of heat and hot water in Kyiv, on Telegram

Quote: "In Kyiv, as a result of the enemy attack, a large-diameter heating network was damaged, and utility workers are working to repair the damage. A one-metre diameter heating main has been damaged. About 500 buildings have been left without a hot water supply."  

Details: Kyivteploenergo specified that residential buildings, social infrastructure facilities (schools and medical institutions), and departmental facilities are among those disconnected.

It is also reported that windows at one of the energy facilities were damaged. "Kyivteploenergo employees are currently doing everything necessary to repair the damage," the statement said.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyiv’s Thermal Power Plant No. 6 is operating normally and there is no threat to the energy supply. The station's equipment is operating normally, and there are no explosions or fires on the thermal power plant's premises. There are reportedly no disconnections of consumers receiving electricity from the station.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that on the night of 6-7 July, the Russians attacked Ukraine with four S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 101 UAVs, including Shahed-type attack drones and various types of decoy drones. As of 09:30, air defences had destroyed 75 Shahed-type UAVs and other types of drones in the north, east and south of the country.
  • It was also reported that Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the information about the explosion at Kyiv's Thermal Power Plant No. 6 was not true. "The explosion that Telegram channels are currently reporting has nothing to do with Thermal Power Plant No. 6," Klitschko said.
  • As Klitschko said, early reports indicated that a tank containing fuel exploded in a shed belonging to a commercial facility near the thermal power plant.

