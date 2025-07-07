Housing for Mariupol residents to be built in Kyiv Oblast

Ukraine’s Ministry for Communities and Territorial Development, together with Mariupol City Council, is launching a new housing project for internally displaced persons from Mariupol – a full-scale residential district in the city of Bila Tserkva.

Details: The project will be funded by the budget of the Mariupol hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. The government is expected to approve the necessary decision next week to allow construction to begin.

The first stages of construction are set to start later this year.

The plan is to build three residential complexes. A municipal land plot of around 11 hectares has already been identified for the project.

Kuleba said the district will offer two types of housing solutions: municipal rental housing, which will be provided to displaced people as social housing through a transparent distribution system, and preferential mortgages, available to Mariupol residents who are able to purchase housing but require state support. Priority will be given to service personnel, veterans, families of fallen soldiers, families with three or more children under 18, and people with disabilities.

Background: The Cabinet of Ministers recently launched an ambitious pilot project to create a stock of municipal rental housing.

