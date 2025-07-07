Ukraine's intelligence identifies 110 cultural assets stolen by Russians in Crimea

A piece of a bronze censer handle that the Russians took during illegal excavations. Photo: war-sanctions.gur.gov.ua

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has published information about 110 cultural valuables that Russians have appropriated during illegal archaeological excavations in temporarily occupied Crimea from 2014 to 2025.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU); section Stolen Heritage on the War&Sanctions website

Details: The artefacts were uncovered during unauthorised digs at archaeological sites such as the Arteziian Settlement, the Genoese Fortress of Chembalo and the Southern Suburb of Chersonesus Taurica.

The website also details objects from the Kadikivske settlement (a Roman camp), where the Russian authorities in Sevastopol are planning to build a shopping centre, as well as exhibits that were removed by Russians from the Chersonesus Taurica National Preserve under the guise of a temporary exhibition at the Museum of the History of Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The French civil society organisation Pour l’Ukraine, pour leur liberté et la nôtre! (For Ukraine, for their and our freedom!) has launched a petition demanding that Russia be stripped of its membership in the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

The petition states that the membership of institutions and individuals who destroy, loot and falsify cultural heritage violates ICOM’s principles. The organisation notes that many national committees have already called for Russia’s expulsion – so far, to no avail.

