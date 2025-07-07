Russia hits residential areas in Kharkiv six times, injuring 49 people – photos

Explosions rocked the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 7 July. Early reports indicate that there were six strikes on residential areas in Kharkiv, and 11 people have sustained injuries, including ove person in a critical condition. Moreover, one person may still be trapped under the rubble. A total of 49 people have been injured in two Russian attacks on Kharkiv.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv; Oleh Syniehubov, Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram; Ground Force of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: At 11:30, Terekhov reported that six Shahed drones had been "striking streets where people live and hitting cars and people… literally for 10 minutes straight."

A house caught fire as a result of the Shahed strike.

Also, as Terekhov said, the attack set the roof of another building on fire, damaged houses, knocked out windows and facades, burned cars and injured one person.

In addition, the Russians hit the road near residential buildings, where cars are burning and trolleybus lines, poles and traffic lights were damaged.

A burned car as a result of a Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Elsewhere, Terekhov said that the strike was very close to a two-storey building, where more than ten cars were destroyed.

Closer to 12:00, Syniehubov added that 16 people were injured as a result of the morning strike on Kharkiv, including a 17-year-old boy.

"Seven people injured in the latest attack on Kharkiv are in hospitals. One person is in an extremely serious condition. All the wounded are receiving qualified medical assistance," Syniehubov said.

He also noted that the Russians had attacked the city with Geran-2 strike UAVs.

Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office noted that, as of 12:10, the number of those who sustained injuries in the Russian attack on Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts, which took place at around 05:30, had risen to 31 people, including three children.

Later, Syniehubov reported that the number of people injured in the morning attack on Kharkiv had risen to 33, including three children: two boys aged 8 and 17 and a 10-year-old girl. The children experienced an acute stress reaction.

In total, 49 people have been injured in the two Russian strikes on Kharkiv on 7 July.

At around 05:30 on 7 July, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with strike drones. A fire broke out in a multi-storey building. Reports indicated that 27 people had been injured, including children.

The Ground Forces of Ukraine reported that the building of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Enlistment Office and its premises had been hit in the Russian attack.

