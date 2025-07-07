All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Denmark invests US$5m in development of Ukraine's defence innovation

Yevheniia HubinaMonday, 7 July 2025, 13:58
Denmark invests US$5m in development of Ukraine's defence innovation
A soldier operating a drone. Photo: Getty Images

The Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO) has announced a US$5 million investment in the defence technology venture fund D3 to support Ukrainian defence tech.

Source: a statement by the Ukrainian government, as reported by Oboronka, a defence industry project created by Mezha.Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Quote: "The investment will foster innovation in the defence sector in Ukraine and Europe by financing the development and scale-up of new defence technologies, including drones, sensors, mine clearance and artificial intelligence solutions."

Advertisement:

Details: D3 acts as an intermediary between Ukraine and its partner countries, connecting startups with the capital and partnerships necessary to scale cutting-edge technologies. The partnership between D3 and EIFO will also bring benefits to Denmark by giving Danish companies access to new technologies, Ukrainian expertise and strategic partnerships.

Quote: "EIFO is the first foreign sovereign wealth fund to invest in D3. At the same time, EIFO is implementing a guarantee system for investments in Ukraine's defence industry with a total budget of DKK 1 billion (US$157 million)."

Details: The Ukrainian government pointed out that D3, founded in the summer of 2023 by Eveline Buchatskiy, Anton Verkhovodov and Elia Chiechienieva, aims to fund startups in areas such as unmanned aerial systems, autonomy, robotics, electronic warfare and demining.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Denmarkaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
Zelenskyy reported to have told ambassador to US he intends to dismiss her
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
All News
Denmark
Ukraine signs agreements with US and Denmark on joint production of weapons and drones
Zelenskyy arrives in Denmark as country assumes EU presidency
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
RECENT NEWS
04:09
US plans to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine – WSJ
21:29
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
20:26
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
20:21
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
19:44
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
19:25
Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories
19:25
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s USA is losing to China and whether it can hold its global position
19:16
Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
19:15
Russian attack on 7 July damaged 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv – photos
19:02
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: