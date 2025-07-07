All Sections
Ukrainian long-range drones strike oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 7 July 2025, 14:28
Ukrainian long-range drones strike oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source
The Ilsky oil refinery named after A. Shamar. Photo: public sources

Long-range drones of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence struck the Ilsky oil refinery named after A. Shamar in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on 7 July.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in intelligence 

Details: The source said that one of the refinery’s technical workshops had been hit. The strike on the refinery was also confirmed by local media.

The Ilsky oil refinery named after A. Shamar is located in Krasnodar Krai and is considered one of the leading oil refining companies in the Southern Federal District. The refinery handles the reception, storage and processing of hydrocarbon feedstock, as well as the shipment of finished products by road and rail.

The source added that this refinery is part of Russia’s defence industrial base and is directly involved in waging the war against Ukraine.

