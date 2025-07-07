Woman seriously injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv dies in hospital

A 34-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a Russian drone attack on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv has died in hospital.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: The total number of those injured or suffering acute stress reactions because of the Russian attack has risen to 34. Among the wounded are two boys aged 7 and 17, and two girls aged 14 and 9. All four children were diagnosed with acute stress reactions.

Prosecutors of the Novobavarskyi District Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv are supervising the pre-trial investigation into the war crime that resulted in the death of a civilian.

Background:

On 6 July and on the morning of 7 July, Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast using aerial bombs, artillery, drones and cluster munitions. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed.

As a result of two Russian strikes on Kharkiv, 50 people have been injured.

