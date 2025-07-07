All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Woman seriously injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv dies in hospital

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 7 July 2025, 15:33
Woman seriously injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv dies in hospital
The aftermath of the Russian drone strike on 7 July. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

A 34-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a Russian drone attack on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv has died in hospital.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Details: The total number of those injured or suffering acute stress reactions because of the Russian attack has risen to 34. Among the wounded are two boys aged 7 and 17, and two girls aged 14 and 9. All four children were diagnosed with acute stress reactions.

Advertisement:

Prosecutors of the Novobavarskyi District Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv are supervising the pre-trial investigation into the war crime that resulted in the death of a civilian.

Background: 

  • On 6 July and on the morning of 7 July, Russia attacked Kharkiv Oblast using aerial bombs, artillery, drones and cluster munitions. Civilian infrastructure was damaged and destroyed.
  • As a result of two Russian strikes on Kharkiv, 50 people have been injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkivwar crimesRussiawar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
Zelenskyy reported to have told ambassador to US he intends to dismiss her
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
All News
Kharkiv
Russia hits residential areas in Kharkiv six times, injuring 49 people – photos
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 6 strikes on residential areas, 11 injured, person may be trapped under rubble
Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast with bombs, artillery, drones and cluster munitions – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
04:09
US plans to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine – WSJ
21:29
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
20:26
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
20:21
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
19:44
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
19:25
Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories
19:25
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s USA is losing to China and whether it can hold its global position
19:16
Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
19:15
Russian attack on 7 July damaged 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv – photos
19:02
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: