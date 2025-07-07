All Sections
Ukraine's General Staff confirms destruction of ammunition factory near Moscow by Unmanned Systems Forces' drones – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 7 July 2025, 17:11
Ukraine's General Staff confirms destruction of ammunition factory near Moscow by Unmanned Systems Forces' drones – video
The explosion. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Krasnozavodsky Chemical Plant in Moscow Oblast was struck on the night of 6-7 July by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, in cooperation with other components of Ukraine’s defence forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: It is noted that the company manufactures pyrotechnic devices and ammunition, in particular thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs, which are used in Russian attacks on Ukraine.

A series of explosions was recorded in the vicinity of Krasnozavodsk, as well as the movement of firefighting equipment in neighbouring settlements.

The results of the strike are being confirmed.

Quote: "The defence forces continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine."

Background:  On 7 July, Ukraine’s Centre for Countering Disinformation reported a successful UAV attack on the Krasnozavodsky Chemical Plant in Moscow Oblast.

