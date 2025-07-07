All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians who fled to Kazakhstan now face demands to pay two years' worth of Russian taxes

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 7 July 2025, 17:40
Russians who fled to Kazakhstan now face demands to pay two years' worth of Russian taxes
Roubles. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russia’s Federal Taxation Service has begun sending notices to Russian citizens who left the country for Kazakhstan to escape the war, requiring them to pay personal income tax at the full rate for 2022-2023.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet, citing legal experts

Details: The Russian nationals affected are employed by Kazakh companies and have already paid Kazakhstan’s individual income tax at rates ranging from 5% to 20%.

Advertisement:

Despite this, the Federal Taxation Service is claiming that these individuals were working remotely from Russian territory.

Ilya Nazarov, managing partner at GidPrava Consulting Group, says there is a growing number of requests for legal advice on double taxation of income earned in Kazakhstan.

He said the issue affects both regular employees working at Kazakh companies and managers. All of them are working in Kazakhstan and paying local taxes.

In practice, inspectors from the Federal Taxation Service argue that if a person was a Russian tax resident – meaning they spent at least 183 days in the calendar year in Russia – then they must have been working remotely for their Kazakh employer.

Background: As reported earlier, the amount of insurance contributions (payments to state pension and healthcare funds) owed by Russian companies rose by 22% from January to March 2025, reaching RUB 352 billion (about US$4 billion) – nearly double the RUB 179 billion (US$2 billion) recorded in June 2024.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

KazakhstanRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
Zelenskyy reported to have told ambassador to US he intends to dismiss her
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
All News
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan selects Russia's Rosatom to lead its first nuclear power plant project – Reuters
Russia loses ground as China offers cheaper nuclear power plants to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan publishes preliminary report on plane crash near Aktau – photos
RECENT NEWS
21:29
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
20:26
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
20:21
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
19:44
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
19:25
Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories
19:25
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s USA is losing to China and whether it can hold its global position
19:16
Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
19:15
Russian attack on 7 July damaged 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv – photos
19:02
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July
18:13
Biden administration prioritised arming Ukraine over containing Russia – former US national security advisor
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: