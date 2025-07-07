All Sections
Russian channels promote Telegram bot collecting coordinates of Ukrainian military enlistment offices

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 7 July 2025, 17:49
Centre for Countering Disinformation. Stock photo: Centre for Countering Disinformation

As part of an information campaign to disrupt the mobilisation process in Ukraine, Russian channels are promoting a Telegram bot that allegedly allows users to send the coordinates of city or district military enlistment offices’ buildings.

Source: Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defence Council

Details: The CCD notes that this is happening against the backdrop of a series of strikes on enlistment offices in various oblasts of Ukraine, which indicates a coordinated attempt by Russia to destabilise the mobilisation process and sow panic among the population.

These Telegram bots are also another way for Russian propagandists to collect personal information about people for the purpose of further pressure and blackmail.

Quote from CCD: "Under no circumstances should you interact with such enemy programs. Report them to the competent authorities."

Background:

  • In July, Russian forces increased the number of strikes on territorial recruitment and social support centres.
  • Vitalii Sarantsev, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said that Russian troops are deliberately attacking military enlistment offices to disrupt mobilisation, but this process cannot be stopped.
  • On 7 July, the Russians launched UAV airstrikes on Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia. The attack hit the building of the Kharkiv Oblast Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre and the surrounding area, as well as the vicinity of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre.

