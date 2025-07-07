All Sections
Russians attack infrastructure in Sumy Oblast, injuring two people

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 7 July 2025, 19:10
Russians attack infrastructure in Sumy Oblast, injuring two people
Smoke. Stock photo

The Russians attacked the infrastructure of the Sumy hromada, injuring two people and leaving part of the district without electricity. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Hryhorov: "The enemy attacked a civilian infrastructure facility on the outskirts of the Sumy hromada…Two people were slightly injured as a result of the attack. They are being provided with medical treatment."

Details: Hryhorov reported that the Russians had previously attacked the hromada with an attack UAV. Later, the Russians struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Sumy district, which left part of the district without electricity.

Background: On 7 July, the Russians killed two residents of the Khotin hromada in Sumy Oblast.

