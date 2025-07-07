Russians attack infrastructure in Sumy Oblast, injuring two people

The Russians attacked the infrastructure of the Sumy hromada, injuring two people and leaving part of the district without electricity. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Hryhorov: "The enemy attacked a civilian infrastructure facility on the outskirts of the Sumy hromada…Two people were slightly injured as a result of the attack. They are being provided with medical treatment."

Details: Hryhorov reported that the Russians had previously attacked the hromada with an attack UAV. Later, the Russians struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Sumy district, which left part of the district without electricity.

Background: On 7 July, the Russians killed two residents of the Khotin hromada in Sumy Oblast.

