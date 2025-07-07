Sweden allocates €1.8m to IAEA for Ukraine's nuclear safety

Sweden is to allocate SEK 20 million (about €1.8 million) to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) nuclear safety missions in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; statement on the Swedish government's website

Details: The statement notes that support for the IAEA's work aligns with the Swedish government's overarching goal of supporting Ukraine in light of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

"The IAEA’s work is crucial for the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants. This is why the Government has decided to provide additional support so that the IAEA can maintain its presence in Ukraine," Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said.

Sweden’s contribution is mainly used to finance the presence of IAEA experts at Ukrainian nuclear power plants and at Chornobyl.

The aid helps reduce the risk of armed attacks, provide expert advice on nuclear safety and non-proliferation, and ensure impartial and independent reporting to the international community.

Background:

Last week, the Swedish government made the decision to allocate SEK 1.5 billion (about €130 million) for new military capabilities for Ukraine, including barrels for Archer self-propelled artillery systems.

Sweden is also reportedly set to review the structure of the economic aid it provides to other countries, which will free up an additional SEK 1.67 billion (about €150 million) for aid to Ukraine and other humanitarian measures.

