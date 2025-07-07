All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Sweden allocates €1.8m to IAEA for Ukraine's nuclear safety

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 7 July 2025, 19:43
Sweden allocates €1.8m to IAEA for Ukraine's nuclear safety
The Swedish flag. Stock photo: Pixabay

Sweden is to allocate SEK 20 million (about €1.8 million) to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) nuclear safety missions in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; statement on the Swedish government's website

Details: The statement notes that support for the IAEA's work aligns with the Swedish government's overarching goal of supporting Ukraine in light of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

"The IAEA’s work is crucial for the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants. This is why the Government has decided to provide additional support so that the IAEA can maintain its presence in Ukraine," Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said.

Sweden’s contribution is mainly used to finance the presence of IAEA experts at Ukrainian nuclear power plants and at Chornobyl.

The aid helps reduce the risk of armed attacks, provide expert advice on nuclear safety and non-proliferation, and ensure impartial and independent reporting to the international community.

Background:

  • Last week, the Swedish government made the decision to allocate SEK 1.5 billion (about €130 million) for new military capabilities for Ukraine, including barrels for Archer self-propelled artillery systems.
  • Sweden is also reportedly set to review the structure of the economic aid it provides to other countries, which will free up an additional SEK 1.67 billion (about €150 million) for aid to Ukraine and other humanitarian measures.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Swedenaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
Zelenskyy reported to have told ambassador to US he intends to dismiss her
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
All News
Sweden
Zelenskyy: Sweden provides new defence support package to Ukraine
Sweden to allocate funds for new Archer artillery barrels for Ukraine
Sweden finds additional €150 m to help Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
04:09
US plans to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine – WSJ
21:29
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
20:26
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
20:21
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
19:44
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
19:25
Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories
19:25
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s USA is losing to China and whether it can hold its global position
19:16
Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
19:15
Russian attack on 7 July damaged 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv – photos
19:02
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: