UK imposes sanctions on two Russians for use of chemical weapons against Ukraine

The UK updated the list of individuals sanctioned over the use of chemical weapons on 7 July, adding two individuals and one organisation from Russia.

Details: The new UK sanctions targeted the Russian Research Institute of Applied Chemistry, as well as the head of the Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defence Troops, Aleksey Rtishchev, and his deputy, Andrei Marchenko.

As explained by the UK, the Research Institute of Applied Chemistry provided Russian forces with chemical grenades, which they use against Ukraine’s defence forces.

The UK government explained that Rtishchev and Marchenko "participated in the transfer and use of chemical weapons against Ukraine".

The UK imposed sanctions against three Russian institutions and one individual in October 2024 in connection with the Russian use of chemical weapons against Ukraine.

Dutch intelligence services have recently collected evidence of Russia's large-scale use of banned chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine.

