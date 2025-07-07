All Sections
Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting: We need more drones

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 7 July 2025, 20:53
Zelenskyy holds Staff meeting: We need more drones
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 7 July to discuss the need to significantly increase the use of drones of all types on the front line.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 7 July

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I held a Staff meeting today. There were reports on the front line, primarily the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts, as well as the Orikhiv front, Sumy Oblast, and our operations in Russian territory in the border areas of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts. There will be no peace for the occupiers there.

We had a very detailed conversation about drones: we need to significantly increase the use of all the types of drones that help us on the front line. Drones and technological solutions will help us to deter Russian assaults and ensure our active operations even more. I am grateful to everyone who is working in this area and developing appropriate solutions."

Details: Zelenskyy also reported that the meeting had discussed countering Russian airstrikes, particularly air defence systems, air defence missiles, and drone air defence. The president said that air defence is now the top priority.

Ukraine is also preparing new agreements with its partners.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We expect to formally document the agreements in the coming weeks. Step by step, we are closing the funding gap for the production of drones and drone interceptors and filling Ukrainian production lines with specific orders."

