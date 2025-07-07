Zelenskyy: Three fallen warriors to receive title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously

The Office of the President is preparing decrees to posthumously bestow the title of Hero of Ukraine on three Ukrainian soldiers.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Quote: "We do not forget our fallen warriors. We honour their memory and present them with state decorations. I’ve just spoken about three such men – Ukrainian warriors. Military pilot Colonel Dmytro Fisher, Azov fighter Nazarii Hryntsevych, and warrior of the 3rd Assault Brigade Vitalii Karvatskyi. The documents are being prepared to confer the title of Hero of Ukraine – sadly, posthumously."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 18 June, Ukrainian soldier Vitalii Karvatskyi, alias Turyst ("Tourist"), was killed in action on the Kharkiv front.

In May 2024, Mariupol defender and Azov soldier Nazar Hryntsevych, alias Hrinka ("Toast"), was killed in action. Hrinka defended the Azovstal Steel Plant for three months alongside his brothers-in-arms, was taken prisoner by the Russians, and returned to the army after his release.

According to Ukrinform, Colonel Dmytro Fisher was killed in action on 5 June 2022. In March 2024, his body was identified through DNA testing, confirming his death. His Su-27 aircraft was shot down by Russian air defence while performing a complex combat mission.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!