All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Woman killed in Russia's morning attack on Kharkiv, 82 others injured

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 7 July 2025, 21:54

A 34-year-old woman was killed and 82 people suffered injuries in Russia's morning drone attack on Kharkiv on 7 July.  

Source: report from Khrakiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "On 7 July from 05:20 to 05:40 and between 10:20 and 10:30, the enemy, according to early reports using 10 Geran-2 UAVs [one of the names given to Shahed drones in Russia], carried out a targeted strike on civilian infrastructure in the Shevchenkivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv. A 34-year-old woman was killed in the attack."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, 82 people were reported to have either sustained injuries or suffered acute shock. Those injured included eight children: four girls and four boys.

Background: In the morning, Ukraine's National Police reported that Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Monday 7 July, injuring 30 people, including children. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv
Advertisement:
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
Zelenskyy reported to have told ambassador to US he intends to dismiss her
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
All News
Kharkiv
Woman seriously injured in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv dies in hospital
Russia hits residential areas in Kharkiv six times, injuring 49 people – photos
Russian attack on Kharkiv: 6 strikes on residential areas, 11 injured, person may be trapped under rubble
RECENT NEWS
04:09
US plans to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine – WSJ
21:29
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
20:26
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
20:21
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
19:44
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
19:25
Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories
19:25
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s USA is losing to China and whether it can hold its global position
19:16
Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
19:15
Russian attack on 7 July damaged 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv – photos
19:02
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: