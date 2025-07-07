Woman killed in Russia's morning attack on Kharkiv, 82 others injured

A 34-year-old woman was killed and 82 people suffered injuries in Russia's morning drone attack on Kharkiv on 7 July.

Source: report from Khrakiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "On 7 July from 05:20 to 05:40 and between 10:20 and 10:30, the enemy, according to early reports using 10 Geran-2 UAVs [one of the names given to Shahed drones in Russia], carried out a targeted strike on civilian infrastructure in the Shevchenkivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi and Slobidskyi districts of Kharkiv. A 34-year-old woman was killed in the attack."

Details: In addition, 82 people were reported to have either sustained injuries or suffered acute shock. Those injured included eight children: four girls and four boys.

Background: In the morning, Ukraine's National Police reported that Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Monday 7 July, injuring 30 people, including children.

