Putin dismissed transport minister after his death – Russian media outlets

Russian media outlets, citing anonymous sources, have reported that former Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit, dismissed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Monday, had died not on the same day, but before the dismissal.

Source: Forbes Russia; Russian outlet RBC

Details: Forbes Russia, citing "a source close to the investigative authorities", reported that Starovoit had died more than a day earlier, possibly on the night of 5-6 July.

RBC, referring to a source in law enforcement, reported that Starovoit's body was discovered on Saturday 5 July.

"The source stated that ballistic and medical examinations will be conducted in the case of Starovoit’s death to help determine the cause. One of the main versions being considered is suicide," RBC wrote.

Meanwhile, the Transport Ministry reported that a meeting with Starovoit’s participation took place on 6 July.

Background: On Monday 7 July, Russian media outlets reported that Starovoit had been found dead. Meanwhile, it was also reported that Putin dismissed Starovoit on the morning of 7 July.

