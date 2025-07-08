All Sections
Russian troops advance in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 00:19
Russian troops advance in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts – DeepState
The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 7-8 July that Russian forces have advanced simultaneously on multiple fronts in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

Source: DeepState

Details: The Russians have advanced in the settlement of Kamʼianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as well as in the settlements of Yablunivka, Komar, Toretsk and Zaporizhzhia in Donetsk Oblast. 

Background: 

  • On the night of 6-7 July, DeepState reported that the Russians had occupied two settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.
  • On 5 July, DeepState analysts reported that Russian forces had occupied the settlements of Zelenyi Kut and Novoukrainka near the administrative border between Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Donetsk Oblast and were trying to advance further.
  • On 1 July, DeepState reported that Russian forces had captured the village of Koptieve and advanced in Donetsk Oblast.

