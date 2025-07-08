Man injured in Russian attack on Mykolaiv outskirts

A 51-year-old man has been injured in a Russian attack on the outskirts of Mykolaiv.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Kim said a 51-year-old man had been injured in the Russian attack on the outskirts of Mykolaiv. He has been hospitalised.

The attack also caused a fire. All the appropriate services are working at the scene.

Background: At around 02:30, Ukraine's Air Force reported that a group of attack UAVs had been detected moving from the Black Sea towards Mykolaiv Oblast.

