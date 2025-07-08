Man injured in Russian attack on Mykolaiv outskirts
Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 05:13
A 51-year-old man has been injured in a Russian attack on the outskirts of Mykolaiv.
Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Kim said a 51-year-old man had been injured in the Russian attack on the outskirts of Mykolaiv. He has been hospitalised.
Advertisement:
The attack also caused a fire. All the appropriate services are working at the scene.
Background: At around 02:30, Ukraine's Air Force reported that a group of attack UAVs had been detected moving from the Black Sea towards Mykolaiv Oblast.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!