EU preparing toughest sanctions against Russia in three years – French foreign minister

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 06:03
Jean-Noël Barrot. Photo: Getty Images

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has announced that the European Union, on France's initiative and in coordination with US senators, is preparing a new package of the toughest sanctions against Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Barrot in a comment to French TV channel TF1

Details: Barrot stated that following the ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump and supported by Ukraine, the number of Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities has increased fivefold.

Quote: "This cannot go on any longer, this must come to an end. To achieve this, in coordination with American senators, Europe is preparing, based on French proposals, to introduce the toughest sanctions we have imposed in the past three years which will directly drain the resources that allow Vladimir Putin to continue his war."

Details: Barrot said the new package would not focus solely on the energy sector, particularly oil export revenues, but will also target financial players both within Russia and abroad. It concerns legal entities and individuals who help the Kremlin circumvent existing sanctions. He emphasised that it is precisely because of this support that Putin is able to continue waging war despite mounting international pressure.

"Putin is no longer advancing at the front and is now reduced to raining missiles and drones down on residential areas, causing numerous civilian casualties. This must stop," Barrot stressed.

Background: 

  • European Pravda, citing two diplomats from influential EU countries, reported that the 18th EU sanctions package against Russia had been discussed and ultimately not adopted during a meeting of the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) in Brussels on 4 July due to Slovakia’s opposition.
  • The initiator of the US sanctions bill against Russia over oil trade, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, stated that Trump supported its adoption in Congress.
  • Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat), supported by 82 co-sponsors, introduced the bill to impose economic sanctions on Russia for obstructing ceasefire efforts in its war of aggression against Ukraine, particularly by imposing a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that purchase Russian oil.
  • The bill also has support in the House of Representatives, though no legislative steps have been taken since it was introduced this spring. 
  • Trump has publicly stated he would impose new sanctions against Russia "if necessary".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

