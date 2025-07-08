Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day
Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 07:18
Russia has lost 1,070 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,028,610 (+1,070) military personnel;
- 10,995 (+0) tanks;
- 22,967 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,034 (+41) artillery systems;
- 1,434 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,192 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 44,230 (+172) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,439 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 54,456 (+86) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,927 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
