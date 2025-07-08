Russians attack Mykolaiv Oblast with drones: dachas on fire, man injured

One person has been injured and dachas caught fire in a Russian drone attack on Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 7-8 July. [A dacha is a seasonal secondary residence, usually with a little plot of land, where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries or keep a garden – ed.]

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the Vesniane hromada with Shahed-131/136 drones from 02:10 to 02:32 on 8 July. A 51-year-old man has been injured in the village of Nadbuzke." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Kim added that the man is in a stable but serious condition.

The Russian attack also caused fires in two dachas and dry grass. The fires have been extinguished.

