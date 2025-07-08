All Sections
Russians attack Ukraine with 54 drones: five hits recorded

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 8 July 2025, 08:09
Mobile fire group. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with four S-300/400 surface-to-air guided missiles and 54 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force 

Details: As of 08:00, air defence has downed 34 Russian Shahed UAVs and other types of drones in Ukraine's north and south. 

Twenty-six drones were shot down by firepower and eight disappeared from radar/were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Five UAV hits were recorded.

air defencedronesRusso-Ukrainian war
