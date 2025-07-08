All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

​​Senator Graham expects progress on US bipartisan sanctions bill against Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva Tuesday, 8 July 2025, 08:26
​​Senator Graham expects progress on US bipartisan sanctions bill against Russia
US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Photo: Facebook

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham expects the Senate to advance a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Moscow that will allow tariffs to be imposed on countries supporting Russia's war.

Source: Graham on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Graham stated that it is time "to end the bloodbath", commenting on the news of the largest aerial attack on Kyiv since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I expect the Senate will move the bipartisan Russian sanctions bill that will allow tariffs and sanctions to be placed on countries who prop up Putin's war machine and do not help Ukraine."

Details: Graham added that the bill would include a presidential waiver clause to give US President Donald Trump maximum leverage. The bill currently has 85 co-sponsors, and according to the Senator, the number is growing.

Previously: Graham stated that Trump had expressed support for the bill’s adoption in Congress. The senator announced that new sanctions against Russia would be approved in July.

Background: 

  • Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat), supported by 82 co-sponsors, introduced the bill to impose economic sanctions on Russia for obstructing ceasefire efforts in its war of aggression against Ukraine, particularly by imposing a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that purchase Russian oil.
  • The bill also has support in the House of Representatives, though no legislative steps have been taken since it was introduced this spring. 
  • Trump has publicly stated he would impose new sanctions against Russia "if necessary".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARussiasanctions
Advertisement:
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
Zelenskyy reported to have told ambassador to US he intends to dismiss her
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
All News
USA
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine – Pentagon
Trump: We will send more weapons to Ukraine
US and Ukraine to hold talks on resuming frozen military assistance – Politico
RECENT NEWS
04:09
US plans to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine – WSJ
21:29
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
20:26
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
20:21
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
19:44
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
19:25
Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories
19:25
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s USA is losing to China and whether it can hold its global position
19:16
Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
19:15
Russian attack on 7 July damaged 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv – photos
19:02
CNN: Trump's team to discuss sending weapons to Ukraine on 8 July
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: