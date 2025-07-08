​​Senator Graham expects progress on US bipartisan sanctions bill against Russia

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham expects the Senate to advance a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Moscow that will allow tariffs to be imposed on countries supporting Russia's war.

Source: Graham on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Graham stated that it is time "to end the bloodbath", commenting on the news of the largest aerial attack on Kyiv since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Quote: "I expect the Senate will move the bipartisan Russian sanctions bill that will allow tariffs and sanctions to be placed on countries who prop up Putin's war machine and do not help Ukraine."

Details: Graham added that the bill would include a presidential waiver clause to give US President Donald Trump maximum leverage. The bill currently has 85 co-sponsors, and according to the Senator, the number is growing.

Previously: Graham stated that Trump had expressed support for the bill’s adoption in Congress. The senator announced that new sanctions against Russia would be approved in July.

Background:

Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat), supported by 82 co-sponsors, introduced the bill to impose economic sanctions on Russia for obstructing ceasefire efforts in its war of aggression against Ukraine, particularly by imposing a 500% tariff on goods imported from countries that purchase Russian oil.

The bill also has support in the House of Representatives, though no legislative steps have been taken since it was introduced this spring.

Trump has publicly stated he would impose new sanctions against Russia "if necessary".

