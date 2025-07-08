All Sections
Battlefield sees 188 combat clashes over past day, almost 70 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 8 July 2025, 08:42
Battlefield sees 188 combat clashes over past day, almost 70 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff
Combat clashes on the Pokrovsk front. Graph: Ukraine's General Staff

The Russians continue to put pressure along the entire line of contact – a total of 188 combat clashes have taken place on the front line over the past day, with the fiercest fighting occurring on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 8 July

Quote: "Updated reports indicate that yesterday [7 July – ed.], the invaders carried out 2 missile strikes and 68 airstrikes on Ukraine, used 5 missiles and dropped 112 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3,373 kamikaze drones and conducted more than 5,000 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 141 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS)."

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, eight combat engagements were recorded. The Russians carried out 6 airstrikes, dropped 11 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 286 artillery attacks, including 3 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, there were 19 combat engagements near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, Ambarne, Krasne Pershe and Kamianka and towards Kutkivka.

On the Kupiansk front, two Russian attacks were recorded. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Holubivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched 27 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna and Torske, as well as in Serebrianka Forest, and towards Serebrianka, Olhivka and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions three times near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, five clashes took place as the Russians were trying to assault the settlements of Mykolaivka, Markove, Predtechyne and Bila Hora. 

On the Toretsk front, the Russians launched four attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 68 Russian attacks near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Razine, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Horikhove and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Russian forces launched 30 assaults near the settlements of Piddubne, Fedorivka, Voskresenka, Yalta, Shevchenko, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Novopil.

On the Huliaipole front, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled four Russian assaults near the village of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, the Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near Kamianske and towards Mala Tokmachka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aircraft and units of Rocket Forces and Artillery hit 18 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, as well as three artillery pieces, a command post and another crucial facility belonging to the Russians. 

