Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July: another person dies in hospital

A person injured in the Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 3-4 July has died in hospital, bringing the death toll from that attack to three people.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Sadly, the enemy attack on the night of 3-4 July has claimed another life. One of those injured has died in hospital. Doctors fought for his life until the very end."

Background:

From the evening of 3 July and on the night of 3-4 July, the Russians conducted a large-scale attack on Kyiv using drones and ballistic missiles. Fires broke out and residential buildings were damaged in six city districts. It was reported that 32 people had been injured.

On 4 July, while dealing with the aftermath of the attack on a non-residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district, one person was found dead.

On 5 July, a 25-year-old man who had suffered severe injuries in the Russian attack died in hospital.

