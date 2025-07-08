All Sections
Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July: another person dies in hospital

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 8 July 2025, 09:35
Russian attack on Kyiv on 4 July: another person dies in hospital
Aftermath of the Russian attack on 4 July. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A person injured in the Russian strike on Kyiv on the night of 3-4 July has died in hospital, bringing the death toll from that attack to three people.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Sadly, the enemy attack on the night of 3-4 July has claimed another life. One of those injured has died in hospital. Doctors fought for his life until the very end."

Background:

  • From the evening of 3 July and on the night of 3-4 July, the Russians conducted a large-scale attack on Kyiv using drones and ballistic missiles. Fires broke out and residential buildings were damaged in six city districts. It was reported that 32 people had been injured.
  • On 4 July, while dealing with the aftermath of the attack on a non-residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district, one person was found dead.
  • On 5 July, a 25-year-old man who had suffered severe injuries in the Russian attack died in hospital.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

