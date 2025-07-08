Russians destroy Kyiv warehouse of Kibernetiki electronics chain

The losses of the Kibernetiki electronics chain as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Kyiv on the night of 3-4 July have amounted to 35 million hryvnias (about US$837,000).

Source: Forbes Ukraine, citing Denys Savchenko, co-owner of the Kibernetiki chain.

Quote: "As a result of three direct hits by Shaheds on the Kibernetiki warehouse, Apple equipment, smartphones, gadgets, laptops, household appliances and electric transport were completely destroyed. The warehouse equipment and two cargo minibuses that provided logistics throughout the network were completely burned out."

Advertisement:

Details: Savchenko said that the loss of the 610 square metre warehouse has not yet affected deliveries to stores, as they are well stocked. However, delays may occur in 3-4 days if the logistics issue is not resolved quickly.

As Savchenko said, the Blockbuster shopping centre has provided warehouse space free of charge, negotiations are underway with partners and landlords, and most are willing to meet halfway, discussing installments, discounts, and even writing off part of the debt.

On the evening of 3 July and the night of 4 July, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. Residential buildings were destroyed, two people were killed, and 26 were injured.

The Kibernetiki electronics chain in Kherson was occupied during the Russian invasion in 2022. Due to the loss of 20 stores and a warehouse in the occupied territories, the company began expanding into other oblasts.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that as a result of a large-scale Russian attack on the capital on 4 July, the warehouse of the book publishing house and online store Nash Format was damaged.

A delivery point of the Rozetka online store in Kyiv’s Solomyanskyi district was also damaged. The windows were broken, but orders can still be picked up.

During a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 3-4 July, several branches and a sorting depot of the Nova Poshta postal service were damaged.

