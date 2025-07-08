Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals "insides" of Russian Kh-101 missiles that hit children's hospital last year – photo

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has published information about the main components and units of the Russian Kh-101 cruise missile in the Weapon Components section of the War&Sanctions portal. It also provides data on the companies involved in producing the missile and its components.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: DIU reiterated that precisely a year ago, Russia committed another war crime and deliberately struck one of the buildings of the Okhmatdyt National Children's Hospital with a Kh-101 cruise missile. Two people were killed and more than 50 were injured, including children.

"Since it has been exactly one year since the criminal strike on Okhmatdyt, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine is publishing data on more than 70 companies that develop and manufacture the Kh-101 missile and its components, from turbojet engines and guidance systems to electronics, bearings and forgings," DIU said in a statement.

As data shows, dozens of companies manufacturing Kh-101 missiles are still not subject to sanctions by any of the countries in the sanctions coalition and retain access to crucial equipment, components, and technologies for missile production.

Kh-101 cruise missile. Photo: WAR&SANCTIONS

Background: Earlier, the War&Sanctions portal published technical information about the Iranian-made Shahed-136 UAVs of the new MS series, the Russian V2U loitering munition with artificial intelligence, and the S8000 Banderol cruise missile.



