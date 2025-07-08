The Russian leader’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has said that US President Donald Trump's decision to resume arms supplies to Ukraine will not contribute to his efforts towards a "peaceful settlement".

Source: RIA Novosti propagandists

Details: Peskov said that Putin's administration understands that arms supplies to Ukraine are continuing. "It is obvious that Europeans are also actively involved in pumping Ukraine with weapons," he complained.

Advertisement:

Peskov also said that the Kremlin considers Trump's "actions" as "not in line with attempts to promote a peaceful settlement" and added that the Europeans have also chosen a course aimed at "continuing the hostilities".

Background:

After talking with Zelenskyy, Trump said he was happy with the discussion and ready to help Ukraine, but for the first time ever, he questioned whether the Russian leader really wants peace.

Zelenskyy called the conversation with Trump the best he’s had with the president.

On 7 July, Donald Trump announced a reversal in his policy towards Ukraine, saying that the United States should send weapons for defence.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said that the US Department of Defense had begun supplying additional defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!