All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin responds to Trump's decision to resume arms supplies to Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 8 July 2025, 13:22
Kremlin responds to Trump's decision to resume arms supplies to Ukraine
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russian leader’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has said that US President Donald Trump's decision to resume arms supplies to Ukraine will not contribute to his efforts towards a "peaceful settlement".

Source: RIA Novosti propagandists

Details: Peskov said that Putin's administration understands that arms supplies to Ukraine are continuing. "It is obvious that Europeans are also actively involved in pumping Ukraine with weapons," he complained.

Advertisement:

Peskov also said that the Kremlin considers Trump's "actions" as  "not in line with attempts to promote a peaceful settlement" and added that the Europeans have also chosen a course aimed at "continuing the hostilities".

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpRussiaRusso-Ukrainian warweapons
Advertisement:
Lutsk comes under most intense Russian attack since full-scale invasion
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
Zelenskyy reported to have told ambassador to US he intends to dismiss her
Almost half of Ukrainians pessimistic about Ukraine's future – survey
All News
Trump
Trump told Zelenskyy aid pause was not his decision – WSJ
Trump: We will send more weapons to Ukraine
Bloomberg: Zelenskyy discusses with Trump replacing Ukraine's ambassador to US
RECENT NEWS
06:51
Lutsk comes under most intense Russian attack since full-scale invasion
04:09
US plans to transfer additional Patriot system to Ukraine – WSJ
21:29
Ukrainian foreign minister confirms replacement of Ukraine's ambassador to US
20:26
Trump says he doesn't know who ordered halt to Ukraine arms supplies
20:21
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle
19:44
Trump: "We get a lot of bulls**t thrown at us by Putin"
19:25
Ukraine brings back seven children and their families from occupied territories
19:25
EXPLAINERHow Trump’s USA is losing to China and whether it can hold its global position
19:16
Czech arms manufacturer Excalibur Army opens representative office in Ukraine
19:15
Russian attack on 7 July damaged 17 cultural heritage sites in Kharkiv – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: