Denmark confirms EU discussions on further financial support for Ukraine

Danish Minister for Economy Stephanie Lose has confirmed that the EU is discussing ways to provide Ukraine with additional funding for the future.

Source: European Pravda; Stephanie Lose announced this to reporters before the meeting of the EU Council on Economic and Financial Affairs in Brussels on Tuesday 8 July

Details: Lose noted that support for Ukraine is a priority for Denmark, which took over the presidency of the EU Council in July.

"Of course, it’s very relevant here at EcoFin, where we have to discuss how we can make sure that Ukraine has the financing that is needed. We know that there will be financing for Ukraine in 2026, but we also know that there will be a need to find further financing," Lose said.

The Danish minister stressed that the day before, during an informal ministerial dinner, they had a "very good exchange of views" on the matter.

"We talked about the way forward and [we] look forward to discussing concrete options to make sure that Ukraine can have the help they need. And I think it is safe to say that there is still strong support for Ukraine within the European family," Lose said.

Earlier, a European Pravda source said that EU ministers would discuss aid to Ukraine if the war continues in 2026.

A source told European Pravda that funding for Ukraine is foreseen for 2025 and largely covers 2026. However, if the war continues, further funding will be required at some point.

Background:

The Ukraine Facility programme, which came into force on 1 March 2024, provides up to €50 billion in stable financing in the form of grants and loans to support Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction and modernisation from 2024 to 2027.

Also in 2024, the G7 agreed to provide Ukraine with a US$50 billion loan from Russian assets.

