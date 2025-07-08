All Sections
Three convicted in UK arson attack on Ukraine-linked businesses ordered by Wagner Group

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 8 July 2025, 16:36
Photo: PA/PA Images via Getty Images

Three men have been found guilty of an arson attack targeting businesses linked to Ukraine in London by a UK court. The verdict was delivered on Tuesday 8 July.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK officials said that the attack had been ordered by Russia’s Wagner Group and represents another instance of Moscow’s criminal activity on UK soil.

An arson attack last year at an industrial site in London targeted two buildings, including one used by a company that shipped parcels to Ukraine, particularly satellite equipment from Elon Musk’s Starlink.

During the trial at the Old Bailey court last month, prosecutor Duncan Penny said the arson was organised by 21-year-old Dylan Earl, who had pleaded guilty to aggravated arson and offences under the National Security Act.

Earl became the first person convicted under the new National Security Act, adopted last year to counter hostile activity by foreign states.

Penny said that Earl was "knowingly acting at the behest of the Wagner Group", which is banned in the UK as a terrorist organisation, and "knew he was acting against Ukrainian, and for Russian interests".

Meanwhile, 23-year-olds Nii Kojo Mensah and Jakeem Rose, along with 20-year-old Ugnius Asmena, denied charges of aggravated arson but were found guilty by a jury. A fourth man, 61-year-old Paul English, was acquitted of the same charge.

Two other defendants – 23-year-old Dmitrijus Paulauskas and 20-year-old Ashton Evans – denied having prior knowledge of the terrorist attack and failing to report it. Evans was convicted on one count and acquitted on another, while Paulauskas was fully acquitted.

Background: 

  • In February, two Russian citizens were sentenced to five and a half years in prison in Poland for joining the Wagner Group and spying for Russia. 
  • In May, six Bulgarian nationals were jailed in the UK for spying for Russia.

