Ukraine sanctions Chinese firms supplying Shahed drone components to Russia

Ukraine has imposed sanctions on several Chinese companies after components manufactured by them were found in Shahed drones used in a Russian attack on the night of 3-4 July.

Source: a decree dated 8 July, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: According to the decree, the sanctions have been imposed on China Asia Silk Road International Trade (Tianjin) Co., Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing Co., Shenzhen Royo Technology Co., Shenzhen Jinduobang Technology Co. and Ningbo BLIN Machinery Co.

"Chinese-made components were found in Shahed drones downed during the large-scale drone attack on Kyiv on the night of 3-4 July," Vladyslav Vlasiuk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, told journalists on Tuesday 8 July. "Today, sanctions have been imposed on the supplying companies."

Vlasiuk said that companies such as Ningbo BLIN Machinery and Suzhou Ecod Precision Manufacturing had supplied products to sanctioned Russian entities in 2024 and 2025.

"Ukraine is working with its partners in the sanctions coalition to pursue further restrictions against Chinese manufacturers," he added.

Background: The Security Service of Ukraine reported finding Chinese-made components in drones used by Russia to attack Kyiv on the night of 3-4 July.

