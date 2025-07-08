All Sections
First deputy PM to head Ukrainian delegation at Ukraine Recovery Conference amid rumours of government reshuffle

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 8 July 2025, 20:21
Yuliia Svyrydenko at a meeting. Photo: Svyrydenko on Facebook

First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko is to lead the Ukrainian delegation to the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held in Rome on 10-11 July.

Source: Zelenskyy in a decree

Details: Svyrydenko is named in the decree as head of the delegation, while current Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is not on the list.

The delegation also includes Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Agrarian Policy Minister Vitalii Koval, Infrastructure Minister Oleksii Kuleba, Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Strategic Industries Minister Herman Smetanin, European Integration Minister Olha Stefanishyna, Culture Minister Mykola Tochytskyi, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Background: Rumours of an upcoming reshuffle in the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) have been swirling in the media and on anonymous Telegram channels in recent days.

