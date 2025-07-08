All Sections
Ukraine joins latest EU sanctions packages against Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 8 July 2025, 22:23
Russian flag flutters in the background behind razor wire. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed decrees on Tuesday 8 July to synchronise Ukraine's sanctions with the 15th, 16th and 17th packages of European Union sanctions against Russia.

Source: Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Zelenskyy's Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Three decrees imposing economic sanctions on a number of individuals were published on the Office of the President's website on Tuesday, but the list of those individuals was not made public.

Vlasiuk said the decrees signed by Zelenskyy align Ukrainian sanctions with the EU's 15th, 16th and 17th sanction packages.

By doing so Ukraine underlines the importance of full synchronisation of sanctions among all partners in the sanctions coalition.

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukraine adopted sanctions from the EU's 9th to 14th packages as well as measures against individuals involved in human rights violations in Belarus and EU decisions from 2011 and 2020-2025 targeting those responsible for human rights abuses in Iran and military support for Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • On 19 June 2025, Zelenskyy announced plans to synchronise sanctions with partners and increase pressure on Russia's energy sector.

