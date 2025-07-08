All Sections
Zelenskyy announces meeting of all Ukrainian ambassadors on 21 July

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 8 July 2025, 22:40
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a meeting of all Ukrainian ambassadors on 21 July.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 8 July

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There was also a report from the Minister of Foreign Affairs [Andrii Sybiha] on the upcoming meeting of all Ukrainian ambassadors, scheduled for 21 July. Clear tasks have been set for the diplomats, as well as several Reform steps within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs system – these will be presented by the Minister. We are preparing to significantly expand the capabilities of Ukrainian diplomacy."

Background: 

  • Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said that Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to replace ambassadors to the Group of Seven countries, including the United States.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would hold a meeting with ambassadors in July to discuss their work to counter Russian aggression.

