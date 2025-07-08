All Sections
Ukrainian foreign minister on how to perceive statements from US

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 8 July 2025, 23:01
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has noted that individual statements from the United States, including those concerning Ukraine, do not indicate any fundamental changes in American foreign policy.

Source: Sybiha in an interview with Ukrainske Radio, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha called for information from the US to be interpreted "correctly, thoughtfully, critically and calmly".

"Because, so to speak, one statement or one Twitter post cannot determine the fundamental tracks of foreign policy. But of course, attention should be paid to this," he explained.

The foreign minister stressed that strong diplomacy is now capable of bringing peace to Ukraine.

"Ukraine is not alone. This war has taught us, and this war has opened up new areas of cooperation with our partners. And today we really have true allies and partners in the international arena with whom we have already begun a long-term track of cooperation," Sybiha added.

Background

  • The US decision to suspend part of its military aid to Ukraine has caused concern in recent days.
  • However, on 7 July, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States should send defensive weapons to Ukraine.

