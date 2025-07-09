US State Department: Trump firmly committed to providing Ukraine with weapons

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce has stated that the United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine and will continue supplying weapons to Kyiv despite the recent pause.

Source: Bruce during a press briefing

Details: A journalist asked the spokesperson whether President Donald Trump's recent assessment of Russian leader Vladimir Putin would lead to changes in US policy towards Ukraine.

In response, Bruce stressed that the US position remains unchanged. The US continues to support Ukraine and the short pause in weapon deliveries was merely part of a routine review of all military assistance programmes, not a shift in direction.

"We have been and remain Ukraine's biggest supporters. We care about those people. We care about making sure that they have what they need," she emphasised.

Bruce added that Trump "remains committed" to ensuring Ukraine has everything it needs to defend itself, especially in light of the large-scale killings and the need to achieve a ceasefire.

"We've been helping them, we'll continue to help them. It's a pretty tough situation. And so that is – that's our position. It's what it has always been," she said.

Background:

On 8 July, the Pentagon announced that, at Trump's direction, the US would send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine.

Axios reported that Trump had ordered the immediate shipment of 10 Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine and is pressing Germany to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Kyiv.

