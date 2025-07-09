Russia adds Yale University to list of undesirable organisations – Politico

The General Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation added Yale University, one of the most prestigious universities in the world, to its list of undesirable organisations on 8 July.

Source: Politico

Details: The prosecutor's office claimed that Yale University's activities threaten the Russian Federation's national security and sovereignty. The department also said that the universityʼs "activities are directed at the violation of the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation, the international blockade of the country and the undermining of its economic foundations".

Inclusion in the list of undesirable organisations means a complete ban on the activities of an institution in the Russian Federation, following Russian law. Individuals who cooperate with Yale University or participate in its projects risk up to six years in prison.

The prosecutor's office paid special attention to the School of Global Affairs, which, as stated by the Russians, conducts "training opposition leaders of foreign countries".

The statement claims that some Russian graduates of this programme joined the Anti-Corruption Foundation, an organisation created by Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian colony in 2024. The prosecutor's office said that these graduates "used the knowledge and technologies they acquired at the school to escalate protest activity in the Russian Federation".

